Former WWE writer challenges Tony Khan to a wager over SmackDown prediction this week (Exclusive)

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo challenged Tony Khan regarding his prediction of AEW Rampage beating SmackDown this coming Friday.

For those unaware, with SmackDown airing an extra half-hour on FS1, Khan took to Twitter to predict that he couldn't wait for AEW to beat WWE's main show in terms of ratings. On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo called out Khan and challenged the latter to place a wager on his prediction.

"This Friday, SmackDown's going two and a half hours because they're on FS1, they're doing a special show. So, there's going to be a half-hour overlap with AEW. Tony Khan stated that they're going to outdraw the...they're going to have a higher rating in that half hour than WWE," said Vince Russo. "He stated that publicly. So I tweeted out today. Okay, bro. Okay, Billionaire Tony. Are you willing to put your money where your mouth is? I want some action on that. Are you willing? How much? Let all of us who don't believe that, let us get a wager in, bro."

Does Vince Russo have a point about taking Tony Khan to task for his bold statement? If so, it would certainly be interesting to see how things will shape up this Friday once WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage go head-to-head for half an hour.

Final WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel

Stars like CM Punk and Ruby Soho will be in action during the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. Meanwhile, WWE is not to be outdone as SmackDown will have:

Semifinal rounds for Queen's Crown and King of the Ring tournaments

Brock Lesnar's appearance before Crown Jewel

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

Sonya Deville's in-ring return against Naomi

It should be an exciting week for pro wrestling. Will WWE prevail over AEW? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

