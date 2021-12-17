"Lucha Bros suck"- Former WWE stars take a major shot at the AEW Tag Team Champions

AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) recently took a massive dig at AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros, saying they "suck."

FTR was embroiled in a feud with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Meido for many months, competing in many matches against each other. Harwood and Wheeler used underhanded tactics throughout the feud, and in one of their matches, they walked with the AAA Tag Team Championships after cheating.

Talking to Brandon Walker of Barstool Wrestling, FTR spoke negatively about Lucha Bros and their Lucha Libre wrestling style. Dax Harwood stated that Lucha Libre, the wrestling style with origins in Mexico, has sucked for many decades.

He claimed that FTR would help revive it in their own, distinct style with their AAA Tag Team Championship reign.

"Lucha Bros suck, their style of wrestling sucks. Lucha Libre, in general, across the last few years, across the last few decades has sucked. We are trying to upgrade Lucha Libre, and what better way than to just call the FTR way," said Dax Harwood.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler last challenged Lucha Bros for the AEW Tag Team Championships on last week's Rampage, where they failed to win.

FTR claims their AEW contracts are expiring soon

In the same interview, FTR also spoke about their contract status with All Elite Wrestling. Harwood stated he and Wheeler aim to accomplish as many things as they desire in 2022 since their deal would be up sooner rather than later. One of their goals includes becoming the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

"Because we don’t have very much longer on these current contracts. I don’t know what’s going to happen from there, but we have a short amount of time to accomplish the things we want to accomplish," said Dax Harwood.

Though FTR has kickstarted a feud with Sting and Darby Allin for now, there's a chance they could get back into the title picture soon to accomplish their goal. They will team up with MJF on next week's Dynamite to square off against The Icon, Allin, and CM Punk in a six-man tag team match.

