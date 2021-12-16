Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson breaks major AEW record at Winter is Coming 

AEW fans were in for a surprise as Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson went the full 60 minutes and is now on record as the longest AEW match in its short history.

Hangman Page and Danielson went back and forth as the match progressed and gave fans a fight for the ages. At Winter is Coming with the World title on the line, both men fought to a time limit draw.

The match was slow, plodding, but full of intrigue and intensity as the crowd chanted 'Fight Forever' as the two battled on. There were near falls throughout the match, with Hangman Page even having blood gushing out of his forehead at one point.

The match kicked off AEW Dynamite and was practically the focal point of the first hour of Winter is Coming. While the title didn't change hands, the match highlighted how both Danielson and Page were able to keep wrestling fans invested throughout the match.

While it was not billed as an Iron Man match, it echoed Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12, but some fans would probably disagree with that comparison. With all that aside, the match length was unexpected and surprised both the audience in attendance and the viewers at home.

Will there be a rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson?

It's unclear whether there will be a rematch between the pair, but the time limit draw hints at a clear possibility that it is not a question of if but when. Several fans were surprised to see the match go 60 minutes, but the conclusion of tonight's match only enhances the Hangman Page-Danielson feud and leaves many doors open for the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

How long this rivalry goes on is anyone's guess. What's for certain, however, is that AEW fans will be on their feet whenever Page and The American Dragon lock horns once again.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Genci Papraniku