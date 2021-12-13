"A legit bonafide star"- AEW star Mark Henry lavishes praise on son of WWE veteran

Mark Henry had plenty of praise for AEW's newest acquisition, Hook when he discussed the latter's potential in the wrestling business.

In his first match, the 22-year-old star generated a lot of buzz when he defeated Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage. Shortly after after this breath-taking performance, Tony Khan officially welcomed Hook to the AEW roster.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that some wrestlers aren't fortunate enough to succeed in the wrestling business. That being said, the AEW commentator believes Hook will continue to "evolve" from here on out. Henry then argued that Hook has what it takes to be a "legit bonafide star" in AEW.

“From that first opening impression, I think Hook’s gonna stick, man," said Henry. "I think that he’s a guy that can evolve.... I can see him in the next three years, as AEW grows, being one of AEW’s future stars. Like, I mean a legit bonafide star." (H/T: SEScoops)

While Hook has quickly become a fan-favorite star, AEW's stacked roster could be a barricade for his success in Tony Khan's promotion. Still, with so much buzz surrounding him, he'll likely get more chances to shine. It will be intriguing to see how the company uses him moving forward.

Dutch Mantell was also impressed with AEW star Hook

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also heaped praise on Hook after AEW Rampage. He stated that the 22-year old star's "mystique" will help him rise quickly in the business.

"He's good," said Mantell. "The guy has it all. He has the mystique, he has the mystery about him and you look at him and he just jumps at you. He's a star."

Several stars like CM Punk also reacted positively to Hook's arrival. With momentum on his side, Taz's son is clearly set up for more success moving forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Mark Henry's statement? Did you enjoy Hook's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you want Hook to face next? Sammy Guevara CM Punk 0 votes so far