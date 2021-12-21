"I'm so beyond proud" - Wrestling legend sends a heartfelt message to The Young Bucks (Exclusive)

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts about former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, saying he's extremely proud of their growth.

Matt and Nick Jackson are arguably the most popular duo in wrestling today, having built a dedicated and ever-growing fanbase over the years. Apart from viewers, many wrestling veterans are also fans of The Young Bucks, one among them being AEW's own Matt Hardy.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the AEW star stated that the former AEW Tag Team Champions reminds him of a young Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy). The Hardy Family Office leader also lauded The Young Bucks for having a sharp business acumen, which played a role in the formation of AEW.

"It's hard for me to look at The Young Bucks and not think about young Hardy Boyz," said Hardy. "... I'm also very proud of them because I have been friends with them for a long time and I'm so beyond proud of their growth and the contributions they have made to professional wrestling."

BIG DADDY ADIL™ @adilwarismughal The greatest tag team of all time.



If you disagree, you're sadly wrong. The greatest tag team of all time. If you disagree, you're sadly wrong. https://t.co/p416gwUhou

As someone who has been friends with the Young Bucks for several years, Hardy is clearly proud of the way the duo has continued to thrive.

You can check out the full interview in the link below:

Could The Young Bucks vs. Hardy Boyz happen in AEW?

Matt Hardy's brother, Jeff, was recently let go by WWE, opening up doors for a possible move to AEW when his non-compete clause expires. Matt has spoken extensively about his desire to end his career with Jeff on his side, and this could realistically happen in AEW in 2022.

The Young Bucks even dropped a tease about The Charismatic Enigma possibly signing with AEW, which expectedly sent the fans into a frenzy. If the Hardy Boyz do end up reuniting, it's virtually guaranteed that Tony Khan would book a blockbuster match between them and The Young Bucks.

If this dream match becomes a reality, there's little doubt that it would bring the house down whenever it takes place.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans in India can catch AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage every week on EuroSports.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see the Young Bucks face Matt and Jeff Hardy? Yes No 0 votes so far