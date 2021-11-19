AEW veteran Matt Hardy shares throwback picture with recently-released WWE star 

AEW's Matt Hardy recently shared a throwback picture with Drake Maverick, who was among several performers let go by WWE as part of its latest budget cuts.

Hired by Vince McMahon's promotion in 2017, Maverick first departed WWE in 2020. However, he was rehired by the company after an outpouring of support from fans.

His release was also woven into a storyline in NXT. That said, this time around, it looks like Maverick's release has ended his WWE tenure for good.

Taking to Twitter, Drake Maverick's former colleague Matt Hardy shared a picture of the two during their time at IMPACT Wrestling. The latter wrote that their alliance was the first version of his current AEW stable, Hardy Family Office.

"#TBT 2016 The first version of The HFO. #Spud @WWEMaverick" tweeted Matt Hardy

Check out the AEW star's tweet here:

Moments after his release, Maverick shared a video on his Twitter account, which drew considerable praise and attention from many. Even WWE Superstar and Hollywood big-wig John Cena sent out a heartwarming message to the former WWE 24/7 Champion after watching it.

Drake Maverick could be a great addition to Hardy Family Office in AEW

As expected, fans rushed to the comments section of Matt Hardy's post, expressing their desire to see him and Drake Maverick join forces again.

Going by how entertaining their alliance was at IMPACT Wrestling, it wouldn't come as a surprise if AEW books Maverick to join Hardy Family Office. Even though he's not known for his in-ring work, Maverick is a master when it comes to promos and character work.

There's little doubt that Drake Maverick will shine and prosper in whichever promotion he joins once his non-compete clause with WWE expires.

