Matt Hardy breaks silence following brother Jeff Hardy's WWE release 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently issued a short message hours after reports of his brother Jeff Hardy's WWE release surfaced.

The Charismatic Enigma was released days after being sent home following a "rough night" at a WWE live event in Texas, where he participated in a tag team match. It was also reported that Hardy refused rehab offered by WWE, which likely played a role in the company releasing him.

As expected, this led to an outpouring of love and support from the wrestling world. Jeff Hardy's brother and AEW star, Matt Hardy, has now shared a heartwarming message on his Twitter account. The former ECW Champion shared a bunch of his childhood pictures with The Charismatic Enigma and captioned it "Always."

Check out his tweet below:

"Always," tweeted Matt Hardy.

A few days back, Matt Hardy had provided an update on the former WWE SmackDown Superstar during a live stream. The AEW star stated that he spoke to his brother and assured fans that he was doing good. Furthermore, he made it clear that it's Jeff Hardy's choice if he wants to explain what went down in detail or not.

Big E, Bayley, AEW stars, and more send messages to Jeff Hardy

There's no arguing that The Charismatic Enigma is one of the influential performers of all time and has inspired a generation of youngsters. Following his abrupt WWE exit, many from the global juggernaut and AEW sent their heartfelt messages for him.

One among them was WWE Champion Big E, who pointed that he never heard a bad thing about Hardy and that he was beloved by everyone. Bayley tweeted that Jeff and Matt Hardy were a source of inspiration when she was young and dreamt of becoming a wrestler.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE The Hardyz gave 12 year old me so much hope to live a dream that seemed so out of reach. We all love you, Jeff! You’re so special and only wish the absolute best for you 💜💚 The Hardyz gave 12 year old me so much hope to live a dream that seemed so out of reach. We all love you, Jeff! You’re so special and only wish the absolute best for you 💜💚 https://t.co/6TyXC3HOug

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara shared a throwback picture with Jeff Hardy, while Lio Rush credited the WWE legend for making him fall in love with the art of professional wrestling.

