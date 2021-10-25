MJF reacts to fan claiming he sold more tickets than Universal Champion Roman Reigns 

MJF recently responded to a fan who claimed that one of his interviews may have helped Dynamite sell more tickets than Roman Reigns did for RAW.

A fan recently shared an update regarding tickets sold by WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite for their upcoming shows at UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. Surprisingly, RAW lagged behind Dynamite in ticket sales, despite the former event advertising an appearance by The Tribal Chief.

The user wrote that Reign's addition to RAW couldn't help the show sell more tickets, though MJF's appearance on Barstool Sports' Rasslin podcast may have for Dynamite. The Salt of The Earth took issue with the fan saying MJF "may have" moved tickets and claimed that he's the king of Long Island.

"May have? I’m the F*****g King of Long Island, bud," tweeted MJF.

For those unaware, MJF's appearance on the podcast drew wide attention from wrestling fans, particularly for the AEW star's comments and digs at Reigns. Furthermore, he also claimed that he would not hesitate before leaving for WWE if Tony Khan doesn't offer him a good deal in 2024 when his AEW contract expires.

MJF recently attacked Sting on AEW Dynamite

This week on Dynamite, Sting appeared to provide a health update on his protege Darby Allin, who was assaulted by The Pinnacle a few weeks ago. However, before the WWE Hall Of Famer could talk, MJF interrupted him.

Though The Icon immediately struck the Pinnacle Leader with some punches, Wardlow and Shawn Spears quickly came out and brutalized the veteran performer. MJF then called out Darby Allin, saying he would have the same fate as Sting.

Though it hasn't been official yet, a match between MJF and Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021 is almost set.

