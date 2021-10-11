"People can bash him" - Top AEW star on why John Cena has been a major influence on him  

AEW star Preston Vance recently named John Cena as the biggest influence on his wrestling career. Vance stated that rather than just being inspired by Cena's wrestling, he admires what the WWE star does outside the ring.

The Dark Order member was a guest on the latest episode of the podcast, My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox. When asked about which wrestling stars have influenced him, Preston Vance was quick to name John Cena.

John Cena @JohnCena Approach life with an open mind, and life will open your mind. Approach life with an open mind, and life will open your mind.

The AEW star explained that he's a fan of Cena's philanthropic work and his contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The number 10 of Dark Order also stated people might bash John Cena, but they can't deny how hard he has worked to succeed.

Furthermore, Vance revealed that when he started wrestling, his coach gave him some invaluable advice. The coach told Preston Vance that wrestling is just 5% of the business, and the rest is what one does outside the squared circle. The AEW star added that he understands the advice better now.

"I'm a huge fan and I always have been and it's not even so much about like what he does in the ring. It's all the cool stuff he does outside of the ring. I think he has like the most Make-A-Wishes. He just passed Mickey Mouse or something, which is insane. People can bash him, but he got where he got because he worked super hard. Do you know what I mean? It's not even from wrestling. When I started training, I remember one of my trainers told me, he's like, 'The stuff you do inside the ring is about 5% of the business. Now I understand that." said Preston Vance (H/T - Fightful)

John Cena has fulfilled many wishes from Make-A-Wish Foundation

It's safe to say the reason for John Cena's stardom in the wrestling business has got a lot to do with his participation in social service activities also. So far, Cena has fulfilled as many as 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation for kids suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Just a reminder that John Cena has fulfilled over 600 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. He deserves all the birthday wishes, an absolute top tier human. Just a reminder that John Cena has fulfilled over 600 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. He deserves all the birthday wishes, an absolute top tier human. https://t.co/vcJaLp5AAv

Even now, when he has a packed Hollywood schedule, John Cena always takes out time to grant wishes for his little fans. It doesn't come as a surprise that Cena has gained many fans and admirers solely through his humanitarian efforts.

Also Read

Do you think John Cena is the most influential pro wrestler of this generation? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Alan John