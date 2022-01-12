"Neither of which is he very good at" - WWE Hall of Famer explains why Chris Jericho is not the GOAT

Ric Flair is annoyed with wrestling fans labeling Chris Jericho as the 'GOAT' of pro wrestling, and explained why the Demo God is not entitled to that moniker.

Over recent weeks, the 16-time world champion has argued over a year-old column that listed Jericho as the 'Greatest Of All Time.' Flair even lashed out at the author, calling the opinion irrelevant.

While speaking on the WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair explicitly downplayed viewing Jericho and himself on the same level as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Ricky Steamboat:

"I think he's [Chris Jericho] great. This is not against Chris Jericho. But he nor me, nor a lot of people are ever gonna be Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, or Ricky Steamboat," Ric Flair said.

While Flair believes Jericho works extremely hard, the former doesn't think he is very good at punching or kicking, which are the fundamentals of the wrestling business.

The Nature Boy added that the above-mentioned legendary names had a strong foothold in any of these facets, which puts them on the pedestal.

"Punching and kicking are the fundamentals of the business, neither of which is he very good at. He works, he can do the lion-tamer, all the flips everything in the world, and this has nothing. But the guys that are the great ones are the guys that never ever miss anything by that be a punch, kick, whatever, whatever calls for it. Does that make sense to you?"

On another note, Ric Flair has even slammed WWE and reigning RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the past for using 'The Man' moniker. Interestingly enough, the latter has stopped calling herself by that nickname, suggesting the company doesn't own any legal rights to it now.

What's next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

While the term 'GOAT' will always be arguable since names in different eras have ruled the discussion, Chris Jericho enjoys calling himself The Best in the World at what he does.

Presently, he has engaged in a heated rivalry with Eddie Kingston, who has refused to seek help from the former WWE Superstar. The company could soon be planning to book a singles match between the two on AEW.

