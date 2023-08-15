AEW News Roundup: CM Punk wants top name to be fired, ex-WWE star teases finishing romantic storyline with Miro

Welcome to another edition of AEW News Roundup, where we bring you some of the hardest-hitting stories from the land of the Elite.

Our first story revolves around CM Punk. The controversial former WWE Champion has been making the news for all the wrong reasons again and has now called for a very prominent name on the independent scene to be fired. For the second story, we will look at what Danielle Moinet, formerly known as Summer Rae in WWE, had to say about her romantic angle with Miro (fka Rusev).

For the third and final story, a young and upcoming star wants WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come to AEW and reunite with former partner Christian.

So without further ado, let's begin the roundup.

#3. CM Punk wants Will Ospreay fired

CM Punk has been on somewhat of an antagonizing spree over the last month. Reports have been circulating that Punk has been ticking off people the wrong way and has been flexing his authority as he is now seen as a locker room leader.

The ‘real’ AEW World Champion has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from fans for renaming the title that he was stripped of, and he has applied that same logic to Will Ospreay. Ospreay changed the American flag on the IWGP United States title and replaced it with the flag of the United Kingdom.

Punk took to Instagram and posted:

"Bruv, very disrespectful to just change the belt like this. You cannot just do things like this, this isn't a real belt now I hope [Antonio] Inoki fires you."

Punk was obviously joking, as Antonio Inoki passed away in October 2022.

#2. Danielle Moinet wants to finish a romantic angle with Miro

Danielle Moinet (fka Summer Rae) broke the internet after her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE diva was involved in an infamous romantic storyline with Rusev, Lana, and Dolph Ziggler, which was unfortunately scrapped as TMZ leaked the news of Rusev and Lana’s engagement in the middle of the angle.

Expand Tweet

She admitted in the interview that she was disappointed at how the angle ended and recently retweeted a video on Twitter that had a montage of her and Miro with Cody Rhodes saying, “I have to finish the story.”

While it’s practically not possible right now, given that Miro is in AEW and both Lana and Danielle are not active wrestlers, it will be interesting to see if this ever comes to fruition.

#1. Anthony Bowens wants Edge to make AEW debut

Anthony Bowen of The Acclaimed has been very vocal about his admiration for Edge and recently doubled down on that claim on 101.9 Kiss FM. Bowens even spoke about a lot of things and also expressed his desire for the Rated-R Superstar to come to AEW and reunite with Christian and for the two teams to have a match.

Bowens said:

"Considering I just said Edge & Christian, I think Edge. I would love to see him come over and reunite with Christian. Let's have a feud forever. Five-second scissor." (H/T Cultaholic Wrestling)

It is yet to be seen how Edge decides to call it a day when it comes to his in-ring career.

