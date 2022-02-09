AEW News Roundup: Chris Jericho compares himself to The Undertaker, Kenny Omega reflects on past achievements with NJPW stars, Sting yet again praised by WWE Hall of Famer (February 9th, 2022)

AEW has been creating a buzz recently with its highly-anticipated mystery debut while the already-signed wrestlers continue to draw fans' attention. Dynamite saw a drop in ratings last week, as fans likely tuned out due to the duration of the main event. Nonetheless, this week's show aims to draw in the most fans yet with news of the next wrestler to become All Elite.

Chris Jericho praised the Undertaker during a podcast, and compared himself to The Phenom. The star is currently dealing with inner-conflicts within his stable, as The Inner Circle is seemingly falling apart.

Former AEW champion Kenny Omega shared his thoughts after a throwback to his NJWP days resurfaced. Keep reading as these stories and more get rounded up below in this week's Wednesday News Roundup.

5. Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega reflects on his achievements alongside NJPW's Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi

Strap in for Hiroshi Tanahshi vs Kota Ibushi right now on @axstv and #NJPWonAXS starts NOW!Strap in for Hiroshi Tanahshi vs Kota Ibushi right now on @axstv and @fightnet internationally! #NJPWonAXS starts NOW!Strap in for Hiroshi Tanahshi vs Kota Ibushi right now on @axstv and @fightnet internationally! https://t.co/qeO69Z7NC1 Thinking back, this was a real roller coaster ride of emotion for all involved. We all thought we were the good guy in this one. Heck, I still think we were… twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta… Thinking back, this was a real roller coaster ride of emotion for all involved. We all thought we were the good guy in this one. Heck, I still think we were… twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta…

NJPW Global shared a throwback to the feud between Hiroshi Tanahshi and Kota Ibushi. Both Japanese stars were heavily involved with Omega during his time in the far Eastern Country.

Omega took the opportunity to not only share the post, but also reflect on how all parties involved saw themselves as "the good guy." While "The Cleaner" is out with multiple injuries, he's been interacting more with fans through social media.

The 38-year-old star found global success in AEW, but his time in NJPW truly shaped who he is today.

