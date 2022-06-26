AEW News Roundup: Kenny Omega unveils original plans for his return, former WWE Superstar opens up on being "a punching bag" for Roman Reigns (26 June 2022)

AEW's Forbidden pay-per-view is only hours away, and fan anticipation is likely through the roof at this point. With an unfortunately long list of injured stars pulled from their scheduled matches, the AEW news cycle is on fire.

Many talented stars will still be appearing at the show, regardless of those who had to step out. While fans await possibly the biggest cross-promotional event in history, let's recap some of yesterday's biggest stories in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Wardlow vows to become the AEW World Champion

Who could possibly stop The War Dog?

During a recent interview with Forbes, AEW's breakout star, Wardlow, sat down to discuss his career plans. The 34-year-old boldly claimed he would capture the promotion's world championship in the future.

"This is what people need to understand. I am absolutely 100 percent without a doubt, without a question, am going to be the AEW World Heavyweight Champion one day," said Wardlow.

Wardlow highlighted his end goal is the world championship. However, he intends to compensate for lost time and capture the TNT Championship.

“I cannot give my energy to that until I take care of unfinished business. You don’t just get to disrespect Wardlow and get away with it, and there’s a gentleman in the company that has, so it’s time for him to pay the piper,” The War Dog warned. (H/T: Forbes)

Unfortunately, Mr. Mayhem will have to wait, as Scorpio Sky is healing from an injury. However, the reigning TNT Champion isn't expected to be out for too long, meaning he would face Wardlow soon.

#2 Kenny Omega originally planned to return for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega has been out for nearly eight months after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page in November 2021. It's no secret that he is slowly recovering from several injuries. However, during a recent interview with Sean Ross Rapp of Fightful, the star detailed his original return plans.

“If I’m gonna be honest, I wanted to be back for this show [Forbidden Door],” Omega said. “Being back for this show was incredibly important to me, and I really, really, really want to mix it up with somebody from New Japan, and it sucks that I couldn’t do it!"

Omega also noted that he wished he could be involved in some capacity. However, he wouldn't want to steal the spotlight from the booked stars.

"I just want involvement, but I’m not there yet. And so I don’t want to take a spot from anybody. I don’t wanna put a spotlight on myself when it’s not gonna lead to anything. So I definitely am very cool to sit and cheer on the sidelines for everyone to go out there and kill it and have a great show," he added. (H/T: Fightful)

Hopefully, the former AEW World Champion will be back soon, especially amidst the current wave of injuries in All Elite Wrestling.

#1 Miro recently revealed that his former WWE faction, The Legue of Nations, was simply made to be a "punching bag" for Roman Reigns

Miro recently appeared in an interview with WWE legend Kurt Angle. During his time on The Kurt Angle Show, he touched on The League of Nations and noted how the faction was allegedly created to make Roman Reigns look more dominating.

"Nobody told us we were going to be a punching bag for Roman Reigns. That's the only reason they were doing this. I thought we were looking at three former champions, big guys, strong guys, international guys. We haven't had nothing like this on the roster." (0:31 onward)

The former TNT Champion also noted how losing to Reigns in a four-on-one match solidified his fears about the faction's future.

"On night number two we lost to Roman Reigns four-on-one. Ever since that night we knew we were destined to do this...to do nothing but jobs," Miro said. (0:29 onward)

The stable barely lasted for five months before being disbanded. Some of its former members have come out at various points to voice their frustration with their booking.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

