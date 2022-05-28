AEW News Roundup: Top champion names WWE's Beth Phoenix as inspiration; veteran sends emotional message to Cody Rhodes; Tony Khan reveals his thoughts on title feud (28 May 2022)

In this week's edition of the AEW News Roundup, a current champion in All Elite Wrestling cites a WWE Hall of Famer as her inspiration, and Tony Khan shares his thoughts on one of the most highly-anticipated title matches at Double or Nothing.

Finally, a wrestling veteran paid tribute to former EVP Cody Rhodes on the 3rd anniversary of their legendary match. Catch up on all the latest AEW news here.

#5. AEW Women's Champion cites Beth Phoenix as her inspiration

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix This photo was from my last match in Japan. Wish I had the chance to perform there again. @TheBarbieBlank was amazing that night. This photo was from my last match in Japan. Wish I had the chance to perform there again. @TheBarbieBlank was amazing that night. https://t.co/9ZTamjOrJY

Women's Champion Thunder Rosa is gearing up to defend her championship against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing. Ahead of her title defense, she sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she named her inspiration in pro wrestling.

The answer will surprise most fans. La Mera Mera chose a three-time WWE Women's Champion and Hall of Famer, saying:

"Beth Phoenix. She's very inspiring." (8:31)

The two are from different generations and companies, but it's clear the admiration Rosa has for The Glamazon. The Hall of Famer has had a distinguished career in WWE and was a trailblazer during the Divas era. While the AEW Champion didn't pattern her wrestling style after Phoenix, her story and accomplishments have inspired the 35-year-old to make her unique mark in the business.

#4. Major update on Kenny Omega's health status

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor Missing Kenny Omega : day 184 Missing Kenny Omega : day 184 https://t.co/GtWaqbow45

All Elite Wrestling fans have sorely missed Kenny Omega. Since losing his World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Geat 2021, he hasn't appeared in any AEW programming for more than half a year as he heals from multiple major injuries.

In a May 19 report, PWInsider noted that The Best Bout Machine resumed his backstage responsibilities according to an inside source, but he won't be returning to the ring soon.

According to Dave Meltzer, the former world champion will not appear at this year's AEW Double or Nothing:

“He said he’s resigned to the fact that physically he will never be 100 percent, but he is looking at reversing some of the physical damage and being able to return and this time off and fixing up his different injuries would extend his time as an effective pro wrestler.” (H/T: NoDQ.com)

Luckily, Double or Nothing already has a stacked card filled with big names. The company has been doing just fine without The Cleaner. Hopefully, Omega will return to Dynamite only when fully healed.

#3. Tony Khan shares his thoughts on CM Punk vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

Drain Or Nothing #TeamHangman @DrainBamager CM Punk vs Hangman Page may be the single most unpredictable AEW match ever, and I actually love that fact. CM Punk vs Hangman Page may be the single most unpredictable AEW match ever, and I actually love that fact. https://t.co/syHmtr14TA

CM Punk vs. Hangman Adam Page for the World Championship is one of the most eagerly-awaited matches on the Double or Nothing card. During a recent media call, the AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on the rivalry so far and shot down criticism that Punk didn't earn his title shot:

"Like everybody in AEW, it would make sense for CM Punk to come in, fight top wrestlers and he did want to wrestle for championship which I think is very important for him. Like everybody else, he will come in and work his way to the top and try to earn the spot in the rankings and he has really done that." (from 9:15 to 10:30)

Khan went on to praise Punk's work in the ring so far and the excellent rivalries he has had with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF:

"He has put the work in and out of the ring. In my opinion, he fought some of the best wrestlers in AEW... That's why it is such an exciting match because of years of hardwork for Hangman and Punk [...] I think its very fitting like two trains colliding on Sunday- Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the world title." (from 10:32 to 13:10)

Despite the naysayers claiming that the Chicago native is undeserving of a title match this early in his AEW run, Punk has easily been one of the most popular stars in the company. His segments and matches have been highly rated, so it makes sense to include him in the world title picture. Whether Punk should be the one to Hangman Page's title reign is another argument altogether.

#2. Dustin Rhodes sends an emotional message to Cody Rhodes on 3rd anniversary of their match

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Cody Rhodes defeated Dustin Rhodes at AEW's first ever show, Double or Nothing!



A 5 star match!



#AEW @CodyRhodes @dustinrhodes 3 years ago today:Cody Rhodes defeated Dustin Rhodes at AEW's first ever show, Double or Nothing!A 5 star match! 3 years ago today:Cody Rhodes defeated Dustin Rhodes at AEW's first ever show, Double or Nothing!A 5 star match!#AEW @CodyRhodes @dustinrhodes https://t.co/8hXWbZfQdD

It has been three years since the inaugural Double or Nothing event, which is also AEW's first-ever PPV. The match of the night on that show was easily Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody Rhodes.

It was an emotional masterpiece that allowed the Rhodes brothers to finally have a dream match that they couldn't have in WWE. Wrestling veteran Dustin recently took to Twitter to post an emotional message for his brother, Cody Rhodes, in honor of the wrestling classic. The Natural shared a tweet with two simple hashtags:

It was a watershed moment that immediately put the new company on the wrestling map. While Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW, his legacy is secured thanks to this bout which will live on in fans' memories for a long time.

#1. MJF hits out at AEW in a now-deleted tweet

Not all is well between MJF and AEW management. The Long Island Loudmouth lashed out at owner Tony Khan in a now-deleted tweet. Khan was responding to a question regarding his recent issues with Maxwell Jacob Friedman during the Double or Nothing media call, to which he said:

"wrestling thrives when off-screen conflict carries over on-screen."

It provoked a response from The Pinnacle leader on Twitter, who shot back with pure venom, posting "F*** this place" in a now-deleted tweet. You can check out the screencap of the tweet here.

MJF has made no secret of his intention to ignite a bidding war between his current promotion and WWE in 2024 when his existing contract runs out. Reports have emerged that he is, in fact, in a dispute with AEW over his contract despite speculation that it could be a work. Tony Khan could stand to lose one of his biggest assets in Friedman if he were to let this issue stew any longer.

