AEW News Roundup: WCW veteran believes FTR should return to WWE, former world champion names Vince McMahon as one of his favorite wrestling characters (July 6, 2022)

#3 Tony Khan is not against the idea of a possible AEW x WWE pay-per-view

Fans of WWE and All Elite Wrestling are clearly divided if social media is anything to go by. With some followers of either promotion taking every opportunity to bash the other, could there ever be some form of unity?

After Tony Khan's recent success with the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, some fans wondered if a similar crossover could happen with WWE. During a recent appearance on The Ringer's Masked Man Show, Khan discussed the possibility of a supershow between the opposing promotions.

"I’m not sure if that’s gonna happen [AEW and WWE doing a joint show]. But, I would be open to talking about that type of thing. It’s not crazy but it’s a bold prediction," Tony Khan said. (H/T: POSTWrestling)

After multiple AEW stars made appearances during last week's John Cena 20th-anniversary celebration episode of RAW, the true Forbidden Door seems far less daunting. Fans will simply have to wait and see if the two promotions continue with such collaborations in the future.

#2 Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega names Vince McMahon and Ted DiBiase as his two favorite wrestling characters

Like many current wrestlers, Kenny Omega started as a true wrestling fan. Growing up during WWE's Golden Era and the Attitude Era, the former world champion saw stars like Macho Man Randy Savage and The Rock every week on television.

During his recent appearance on CEOGaming's Twitch Channel, he named Vince McMahon and Ted DiBiase Sr. his favorite heels.

“Vince McMahon, I guess. Yeah, he was pretty good. He was a great heel. Who else is good? Million Dollar Man [Ted DiBiase Sr.] was a good character," Omega said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Omega also portrayed a heel before his hiatus from All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Fans have been clamoring for his return, as he last wrestled at the Full Gear pay-per-view. After being away for nearly a year, it will be interesting to see when he makes his return to active competition.

#1 WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes that FTR should return to WWE to cement their legacy

FTR is seemingly AEW's most decorated tag team at the moment. The duo currently holds the ROH, AAA, and IGWP World Tag Team Championship. Many fans online have been delighted by their run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the former WCW star discussed FTR's current stint in AEW and the tandem's potential future trajectory.

"FTR is on this thing now: they keep tweeting [that] they want their legacy to be the best, bro. You're not going to cement your legacy by not wrestling in the big show again. You need to go back to WWE, get on the main roster, try to make it. Do a deal where you're managed by Paulie [Paul Heyman] or something and get one of these major angles," Disco said. (0:21 onward)

While FTR has not outright stated that they'd never return to WWE, the stars spoke on the matter during an April 2022 interview. Dax noted they would never be in talks with another promotion while still with All Elite Wrestling. As this situation unfolds, time will tell if they jump ship to their former promotion.

