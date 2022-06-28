This week's RAW was a stellar show as sixteen-time world champion John Cena made a rare appearance. He was on the red brand as part of his 20th-year celebration with the company.

The Massachusetts-born star debuted twenty years ago on this episode of Monday Night RAW. World Wrestling Entertainment celebrated his career throughout June, culminating with his appearance this week.

As part of the celebration, WWE Superstars discussed what John has meant to them. In an exciting twist that many didn't expect, three stars from All Elite Wrestling also appeared on the program to celebrate. Who appeared? What is their link to the former world champion?

Below are 3 AEW stars who appeared on WWE RAW.

#3. Big Show appeared on RAW and has had WrestleMania bouts with Cena

John Cena lifts Edge and Big Show on his shoulders during their WrestleMania 25 bout.

Former World Heavyweight Champion, The Big Show, was on this week's episode of RAW in a pre-recorded video. His promo for Cena was the former's first appearance on WWE TV since Legends Night in 2021.

John Cena and The Big Man have a lot of history together. The pair first had a bout together in 2001 for Ohio Valley Wrestling. The duo competed on SmackDown, with their first major match taking place at WrestleMania 20, where John Cena defeated him for the United States Championship.

The two often battled on television and pay-per-view in the years that followed. Perhaps their most notable encounter was a triple threat match at WrestleMania 25. Cena defeated both Big Show and Edge in that bout. They last competed against one another on television in 2015 when Cena teamed up with Sting to take on Show and Seth Rollins.

The Big Show currently works for All Elite Wrestling under his real name, Paul Wight. He rarely appears on major programs, but he provides commentary on YouTube shows. He's also dipped his toes in both acting and streaming.

#2. Daniel Bryan almost became Cena's brother-in-law

Daniel Bryan was one of the stars of All Elite Wrestling who appeared on Monday to thank John Cena. He hasn't made an appearance with the company since leaving in April 2021.

Both men have crossed paths reasonably often in some manner. Daniel Bryan's pay-per-view debut was part of Team WWE when they took on Team Nexus. They both teamed up and battled off and on for a few years. Their major showdown was at WWE SummerSlam 2013, where Bryan defeated Cena in the main event.

The two may be most closely associated due to their familiarity outside of the ring. Daniel is married to Brie Bella. At one point, Cena was engaged to Nikki Bella. The two spent a lot of time together and almost became brothers-in-law. The pair were often seen on reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Daniel Bryan has been a regular in AEW for nearly a year now as Bryan Danielson. Unfortunately, the star has recently taken time away from the ring due to an injury. He has been forced to miss the Forbidden Door event, and the upcoming Blood and Guts show.

#1. Chris Jericho was one of John Cena's first WWE Championship challenges

Chris Jericho also appeared on the latest episode of the red brand's weekly television show. His appearance on RAW is still surprising, but perhaps less so than the other two talents. This isn't new territory for the former undisputed champion.

Y2J has appeared in WWE programming while working with AEW in the past. Last April, the world was shocked to discover that Jericho would be a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. The interview was a fun talk and was beneficial for all parties.

Cena and Jericho were linked almost from the start of John's time on the main roster. He had his second SmackDown match and first pay-per-view bout against The Wizard. This was only the beginning of their rivalry.

When John Cena won the WWE Championship in 2005, one of his first challengers was Chris Jericho. They had two pay-per-view matches together, along with a Loser Leaves Town match on RAW. The pair had main event matches in 2008 and continued to lock horns sporadically until 2012.

Today, Chris Jericho is one of the top stars of All Elite Wrestling. He was the inaugural world champion for the promotion. He has also led factions like The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. When he isn't competing with AEW, he's usually on tour with his band Fozzy.

While nobody expected the stars of All Elite Wrestling to appear on Monday Night RAW, it shouldn't be too shocking. John Cena has significantly impacted pro wrestling that goes above and beyond company limits.

