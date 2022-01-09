Tay Conti reacts after Sammy Guevara wins title at AEW Battle of the Belts 

Sammy Guevara made headlines last night after defeating Dustin Rhodes to become the first-ever interim TNT Champion at AEW Battle of the Belts.

The Spanish God was praised for another spine-chilling performance that kept the AEW Universe on the edge of their seats. While the wrestling world was already congratulating Guevara, Tay Conti also sent a heartfelt message to her boyfriend.

Conti tweeted a photo of herself hugging Sammy Guevara and wrote an inspiring caption.

You can check out her tweet below:

"Proud of you @sammyguevara."

Conti and Guevara went public with their relationship on New Year's Eve. Unfortunately, the couple received some backlash over the exciting news.

Wrestling fans held the Brazilian star responsible for Guevara's break-up with his then-fiance, Pam Nizio, whom he had proposed to live at AEW last year. He then put out a statement that Pam and he were no longer together, thus putting the swirling rumors to rest.

Since then, the new power couple have moved on and are happy working alongside each other.

Daniel Garcia will face Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Soon after Guevara's interim TNT title win, Daniel Garcia confronted the 28-year old to stake his claim at the championship. The two men even got into a mini-brawl and had to be separated by officials.

Later backstage, The Spanish God announced his first title defense would be against Garcia at AEW Dynamite next week.

It's interesting to note that Cody Rhodes is also the TNT Champion. The company seems to be planning a champion vs. champion match to crown the Undisputed TNT Champion at some point. It's evident that whoever wins between Guevara and Garcia will face Rhodes in a blockbuster match.

Are you happy to see Sammy Guevara becoming the first-ever interim TNT Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

