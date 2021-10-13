Top heel manager breaks character to praise AEW for booking Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

AEW manager Don Callis shared his excitement about watching Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki in the pre-show of the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. Don Callis is the on-screen manager of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

AEW chairman Tony Khan recently announced that the upcoming episode of Rampage will have a pre-show called Buy-In.

Buy-In will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty. The two matches will be streamed live on AEW's YouTube channel.

Fans are looking forward to Buy-In as the Danielson vs. Suzuki bout is a dream match.

Don Callis broke character and tweeted that the match will be tremendous. This recent addition seems to be a statement from Khan who's going all out to beat WWE SmackDown this Friday.

Bryan Danielson recently celebrated his 22nd pro-wrestling anniversary

4th October 2021 marked Bryan Danielson's 22nd pro-wrestling anniversary. The former WWE Champion started his career back in 1999 in a 10-minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX.

Many wrestling stars congratulated Danielson on the occasion. Chris Jericho was among them.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come 👊 October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come 👊

Bryan Danielson said he feels like the best is yet to come. This is great news for AEW as the company has top stars who can create exceptional performances if they work with Bryan Danielson.

Edited by Abhinav Singh