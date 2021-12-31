"I won't be the least bit surprised" - Vince Russo predicts WWE Hall of Famer could soon show up in AEW (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo recently shared his opinion on the supposed feud between AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff.

Khan and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff were reportedly not on good terms. Russo once claimed that the feud "is a 1000% work". Russo has seemingly changed his opinion, as he shared during Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show.

"I will tell you this, bro: I got a little more insight than Eric just appearing on Raw. This past Raw, bro, the entire management team was not there! Vince was not there, Hayes, Prichard, Kevin Dunn, Adam Pearce. So you had Johnny Ace and one of the head writers – Kreski I think? You had them running the show. Bro, I would not be at all surprised of that’s why Prichard called Eric to appear on the show. For Eric to also be his eyes and let him know what was going on backstage and to have somebody with that type of management experience there with everybody else missing. So I think that there was more to it bro, than him just being the minister of the wedding. And quite frankly, I think that’s a smart move. Like I really do, bro. With everybody absent, if you can have a senior guy there that Bruce could get a hold of ‘What’s going on? How’s everything running?’ – I think that’s a good call. I do tend to think that now Eric and Khan was not a work, but I will also tell you that I will not be the least bit surprised to see Eric appear on AEW again" - Vince Russo

The AEW-WWE feud will likely go on for a long time to come

Much like the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE, the wrestling competition between the two promotions runs deep.

All Elite Wrestling has done a lot to make WWE notice them, however Vince McMahon has said he doesn't consider Tony Khan's promotion to be competition for WWE.

Whether that is McMahon's true opinion or not, AEW is changing the face of pro-wrestling.

