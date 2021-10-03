"Never in a million years" - Former WWE writer on Ric Flair possibly joining AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo does not think AEW President Tony Khan will ever hire Ric Flair.

The 72-year-old recently received criticism after sexual assault allegations were made against him on VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring. Before the episode aired, Flair discussed the possibility of working for AEW following his departure from WWE.

Russo, who worked with Flair in WCW, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the recent controversy. He predicted that Khan is “never in a million years” going to be interested in the 16-time World Champion.

“We see everything happening with Flair now, bro. AEW’s never gonna hire Flair now. Never, never in a million years because you know how they are,” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Ric Flair’s Plane Ride from Hell controversy.

Vince Russo thinks Ric Flair should have apologized

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Being Happy Never Goes Out Of Style! Being Happy Never Goes Out Of Style! https://t.co/n97aP9EnYX

Heidi Doyle, a flight attendant on WWE’s infamous Plane Ride from Hell in 2002, accused Ric Flair of sexual assault. Doyle reached a financial settlement with WWE in 2004 after filing a lawsuit.

On reflection, Vince Russo believes Flair should have apologized to Doyle and her husband after the alleged incident.

“Bro, if that all went down during that time and there was a settlement and everything, the stewardess received the money and there was a settlement, once that thing’s got settled… bro, if Ric Flair would have just apologized, ‘I am so sorry, I had too much to drink, I acted badly, I wanna apologize to you, your husband…’ Bro, when we don’t do the right thing, it can be years down the road and it’s gonna catch up,” Russo said.

Ric Flair released a statement on Twitter shortly after the Dark Side of the Ring episode aired. He denied the allegations and insisted he had never forced himself on anyone.

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Vedant Jain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far