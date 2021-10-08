"I'd embarrass him" - Top champion takes a major shot at Kenny Omega and other AEW stars

Will Ospreay recently called out the AEW roster, putting all the big names in the company like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, AEW Champion Kenny Omega on notice.

Many top performers in AEW want to share the ring with the reigning Rev Pro British Heavyweight Champion. Speaking to SE Scoops, Ospreay stated that he would love to wrestle CM Punk while taking a dig at Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. He vowed to embarrass 'The Cleaner' in the ring.

Will Ospreay also noted that when Omega departed NJPW back in 2019, he stepped up to be the face of the promotion. He claimed that no one was on his level or could compete with him back then.

“I would still love that match with CM Punk. He’s the one that called me out. He’s the one who said, ‘I want to wrestle Will Ospreay.’ That Bryan Danielson dude, he was like, ‘I want to wrestle Will Ospreay.’ I get it, there’s a goddamn line. Kenny Omega wants to wrestle Will Ospreay... Kenny Omega was the guy in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but when he left, I took over and I made my own stance and no one could compete with me back in 2019. If I got into a room with him, I’d embarrass him," said Will Ospreay. (H/T - Fightful)

Chris Jericho thinks Will Ospreay will eventually sign with AEW

AEW veteran Chris Jericho recently stated that he would love to see the NJPW star join the company, given his highly regarded in-ring skills and star power.

Furthermore, Jericho added that if Ospreay wants to become a global wrestling superstar, he will perform in America. The former AEW Champion thinks that working in NJPW wouldn't present Ospreay with such a worldwide opportunity.

That said, with the opening of the forbidden door, plenty of dream matches for Will Ospreay could become a reality without him switching promotions.

