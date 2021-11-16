“He didn’t had anybody in his ear”- WWE Hall of Famer reveals how Bryan Danielson has changed since leaving WWE

Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about how much AEW star Bryan Danielson has changed since WWE. Booker T stated that The American Dragon doesn't have anyone in his ear to dictate his work at AEW like Vince McMahon did in his company.

The former WWE Champion He has been quite successful in his AEW run. Danielson is currently the No.1 contender for the AEW World Championship after he won the World Title Eliminator Tournament finals by defeating Miro.

In a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that Danielson had changed a lot since his departure from WWE. He believes that it could be attributed to the freedom that he gets in AEW.

The five-time WCW World Champion recalled Danielson's aspirations to enter MMA. He later dropped out of it as he figured out it wasn't for him.

"It's totally different right now..He didn't had anybody in his ear. He is going out there and doing whatever he wants to do and how he wants to do it. He’s creating the story that he wants to create. He is living memories that he wants to live. One thing I can say that Daniel Bryan..entertainment or not...He is a pure wrestler. He loves the art of combat. He’s one of those guys that if he could step into the octagon he would. We had actually talked about it..You know he had aspirations to actually step inside the octagon but he is smarter than that. He is smart enough to know that manh he’s been doing this forever and his body is nowhere equipped to do that now. So let's just be realistic," said Booker T.

Bryan Danielson will face Evil Uno at AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will face Dark Order's Evil Uno in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. AEW confirmed the match via Twitter as they released the lineup for the show.

Fans expect Bryan Danielson to have an easy win against Evil Uno as the promotion has booked him as a dominant star. However, fans must watch out for the new rivalry between Danielson and AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

