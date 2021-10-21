WWE veteran says Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan's 'feud' is a work

On Twitter, former WWE Writer and Veteran, Vince Russo, believes that Tony Khan's 'Feud' with Eric Bischoff is a work.

Eric Bischoff made comments to the effect that Tony Khan should 'shut up' and focus on AEW until his show beats WWE in head-to-head competition. Khan responded in kind that Bischoff should be the last person to talk about being 'quiet.' On seeing this, Vince Russo seems to be convinced that this whole 'feud' is a work.

While it's an interesting thought, it's unclear whether this is just two experienced individuals expressing their opinions on the matter. Vince Russo does have experience, as his booking and creative ideas involved many 'worked shoots', but this doesn't seem to be the case.

AEW did beat WWE in the 18-49 demographic, and while SmackDown did have more total viewers, it's the demo that counts.

Tony Khan didn't change the AEW Rampage card after he learnt he would go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown

Tony Khan said that while WWE may have had the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch going up against them at the start of the hour, he decided to stick with his original plans. He says this has to do with his belief in the AEW roster.

I had to make that choice; do I change up the card we have, which has some big stars like CM Punk, who is one of the biggest names in wrestling, against Matt Sydal, who is a great high-flyer and technical wrestler and very respected, but not the biggest box office name in all of wrestling. That's a great match for the fans. I had to think if I should change that to a crazy box office match and go head-to-head, but I didn't, I stuck with the matches we had because I believe in our wrestlers, even if it wasn't necessarily the three most stacked matches. The irony is, this week's AEW Rampage also came in very stacked, whether there was going to be competitive or not. I generally try to make it a strong card and that card was announced before I had any idea we were going head-to-head," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan seems to be handling all things AEW in the best way. While there will be more challenges down the road, it's safe to say he appears to be riding the wave quite smoothly.

