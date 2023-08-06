AEW "not at the WWE level yet" despite Triple H acknowledging "their existence," says legend

Triple H's comments about AEW being a "secondary promotion" sent the wrestling world into a spin. Many felt as though this not-so-subtle dig was unjustified, as Tony Khan's company has made strides in making its way to the very top of the industry. However, one legend of the business says that the Jacksonville-based promotion is not at that level just yet.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the tenured veteran commented on Triple H's recent comments about AEW:

"Well if you only got two promotions, one of them would have to be secondary. One of them would have to be the leader, or better than the other one. And I would think since WWE has been in business for 60 or 70 years or whatever, and AEW, they've been in business for four years, which I respect that, but yeah I think AEW at this point - and I think even Tony Khan would tell you that. Yeah, they're not at the WWE level yet. They're not. And will they ever be? I don't know." [From 01:55 - 02:33]

Despite this, Mantell did concede that AEW has done a much better job of competing with wrestling juggernaut than TNA ever did for the simple fact that Triple H has acknowledged the young promotion on several occasions:

"At least AEW got more out of WWE than TNA ever got. TNA was never mentioned on WWE television. And what Paul [Triple H] did for AEW, he acknowledged their existence." [From 02:41 - 03:06]

Tony Khan's response to Triple H

Tony Khan has since spoken out about the WWE Chief Content Officer's remarks about his promotion.

The AEW President shrewdly noted that his upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium does not align with the idea of being "secondary":

"We certainly won't be the secondary promotion at All In," Khan told the Orlando Sentinel. "We're number one in the U.K., on TV with a record gate." [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

AEW All In takes place on August 27th, with MJF vs. Adam Cole set to headline the blockbuster event.

