AEW officially adds new member to Death Riders ahead of All In 2025; announces blockbuster match

The Death Riders will officially challenge for AEW gold at All In : Texas this weekend. The bout was announced and confirmed on the latest edition of Collision.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders took on Samoa Joe in one-on-one action, and ended up being submitted by The Samoan Submission Machine. The matchup followed on the heels of weeks of conflict between the villainous faction and their rivals, The Opps, whom Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta challenged to a rematch for the World Trios Championships some time earlier.

After he defeated the former ROH Pure Champion, however, Joe would be ambushed by Gabe Kidd, who aligned himself with Jon Moxley and his group this past May. The up-and-comers continued to pummel the veteran until his teammates Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata rushed in to make the save.

The following night on AEW Collision, members of The Death Riders addressed their foes days ahead of All In : Texas. The promotion also announced that the World Trios Championships will be on the line at the pay-per-view, as The Opps will defend their straps against Castagnoli, Yuta and Kidd, who will team with The One True King's soldiers once again, and has seemingly become a member of the group.

The Mad Man will be substituting for PAC, who was sidelined by an injury earlier this year. The Death Riders lost the AEW World Trios Titles to The Opps last April.

