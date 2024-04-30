AEW performer ‘likes’ the idea of returning to WWE for his first match in nearly a decade

An AEW star seemingly wants to return to WWE to face a top star in the promotion after nearly a decade. The match being discussed is Kevin Owens versus RVD.

Rob Van Dam is a former WWE Superstar who has worked in the industry for over a decade. He is one of the best high-flyers in the business. Since debuting in August 2023, he has performed at AEW as a part-timer.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens is featured on the SmackDown roster as he continues his feud with the Bloodline. He recently discussed not facing RVD yet and said he still wants to face the former ECW Champion.

Recently, a user claimed that the duo's clash in an Extreme Rules match would be stellar. Interestingly, the 53-year-old star liked the tweet, indicating his interest in facing the former Universal Champion.

Screengrab of RVD liking the above tweet.

RVD on why he left WWE

After working in the Triple H-led promotion for many years, he wrestled his last bout in the company against Seth Rollins in 2014.

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam revealed that WWE had nothing in store for him in 2014, so he left the company and joined Impact Wrestling.

"In 2014, after my 88-match run in five months, ... I shouldn't have been there — they had nothing for me," Van Dam continued. "At the end of it, when I finally did express my feelings, one of the things that stuck out in my mind was that the boss said, ... 'That's up to you, if you want to come back. If you do, then we'll make sure [to] have plans ahead of time. We'll know what we're doing the whole time,'" he said.

Only time will tell if these dynamic stars engage in an Extreme Rules match.