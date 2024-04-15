AEW performer likes an interesting post claiming WWE "scr*wed up" his world title run

A current AEW performer and wrestling veteran liked a fan's tweet saying WWE did the wrong thing by taking the title belt off him due to real-life circumstances nearly 18 years ago.

The AEW performer in question is Rob Van Dam. RVD won the WWE championship from John Cena in an epic moment way back in 2006. However, he later got arrested in real life for drug use. Following his arrest, the Stamford-based promotion took the title off of him after weeks due to the circumstances.

Meanwhile, a fan on the 'X' social media platform claimed that the Stamford-based promotion shouldn't have taken the belt off RVD due to his arrest but would've played with it to make him more popular. Interestingly, Rob Van Dam liked the post criticizing his booking as a champion. The fan wrote the following in the liked post:

"@WWE not only shouldn't have taken the belt off him for it, they could have played it up and made him more popular. THEY scr*wed up"

WWE legend opens up on possibly signing with AEW

The former ECW world champion, Rob Van Dam has been making sporadic appearances on AEW TV for some matches ever since his debut last year. When asked whether he would ink a deal with Tony Khan's promotion going forward, RVD said the following:

"Right now, I don't know AEW, if anything...I don't know what to expect. RVD-ology tells me not to have expectations. I'm 2-3 on my AEW so far [...] If he wants to just bring me in when he's got wrestlers that are injured and needs someone to step in, it's still not a bad position to be in. I'm a gun for hire, and I like my position in that."

Moreover, RVD is still a great performer even in his 50s and Tony Khan would definitely love to have him full-time. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Whole F'n Show.

