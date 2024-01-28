AEW personality reacts to Cody Rhodes' appearance at non-WWE show

WWE begins its Road to WrestleMania tonight with the Royal Rumble, where Cody Rhodes hopes to stamp his ticket to a second main event battle with Roman Reigns. As part of the media blitz leading up to the Premium Live Event, The American Nightmare appeared on a popular talk show, and AEW's Amanda Huber shared a humorous observation about it.

Cody Rhodes joined Hollywood star Ken Jeong yesterday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The two were stuffed into a booth together and answered questions during the show's popular Phone Booth game segment. Jeong and Rhodes hammed it up, celebrating and barking excitedly when they answered questions correctly.

Check out the hilarious segment below:

AEW Community Outreach Coordinator Amanda Huber was watching last night's show and got a kick out of the segment. Huber is the widow of the late Brodie Lee and a good friend of Rhodes. When she saw The American Nightmare and Ken Jeong barking like dogs in the phone booth, she thought it was the most "Cody" thing ever:

"Hearing Ken Jong bark with @americannightmarecody is the most Cody thing I've ever seen," wrote Huber.

Tay Melo praises Cody Rhodes, claims he made "magic" with her husband in AEW

The Young Bucks have sometimes affectionately referred to Cody Rhodes as "Roller Codester," and the nickname aptly describes The American Nightmare's time in All Elite Wrestling.

Despite the ups and downs of his tenure as an EVP, however, the 38-year-old had many memorable matches with many young talents. One of the stars Cody put on the map is Sammy Guevara, one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW.

Rhodes and Guevara made history as they clashed in the first-ever match on AEW Dynamite in October 2019. It was also the first wrestling match to take place on Warner Bros. Discovery television since WCW closed down in 2001. The American Nightmare's final bout in the company in January 2022 was also against Guevara, who claimed the TNT Championship from Rhodes to send him off.

On the two-year anniversary of their last match together, Sammy Guevara's wife, AEW star Tay Melo, took to X and claimed that the two always made magic together:

"👏👏👏👏👏 Cody & Sammy always made magic together," wrote Melo.

Cody Rhodes is set to enter the men's Royal Rumble match tonight. He has his sights set on "finishing the story," with his ultimate goal being the fall of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Did you enjoy Cody's time in All Elite Wrestling? Do you think he'll win the Rumble match tonight? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

