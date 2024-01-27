Cody Rhodes makes a surprise appearance on popular TV show ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Ahead of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes made a special appearance on a popular talk show to promote the premium live event.

The star geared up for the 30-man contest by showing up at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Dwayne Wade and comedian Ken Jeong took part in a lighthearted game dubbed the "Phone Booth."

The premise of the game meant that each incorrect answer resulted in a random stranger getting squished into their booth.

However, Wade's first answer was incorrect and, as a result, The American Nightmare joined Jeong in the booth as the latter was delighted to see the WWE Superstar.

Teresa Guidice, professional snake handler Blaise Matthew, and Gritty The Bear also joined the fray. The game show ended with the team of Rhodes and Ken Jeong emerging victorious over Dwayne Wade and Guidice.

You can watch the full video below:

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion hopes to do the same tonight by outlasting 29 men to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40.

WWE veteran admits he did not know Cody Rhodes existed

The American Nightmare's first stint in WWE was filled with issues and he finally left the promotion due to creative differences. However, since Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38, he has been on a path to "finish his story."

Speaking on his podcast, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam (RVD) mentioned that he did not know about Cody Rhodes until his Stardust moniker. The 38-year-old star's gimmick caught the Hall of Famer's attention and then he found out he was the son of Dusty Rhodes and brother to Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust).

“After seeing him and trying to understand what that Starface [Stardust] was and I just figured maybe he likes that and he's trying to get that over as an artist. I don't know if he was stuck with that or if that was his idea or what. I don't know, but either way, I don't mind telling you I didn't get it.”

Check out the video below:

Even though rumors suggest that The Rock or CM Punk can hinder The American Nightmare's plan, wrestling fans are rooting for him to win the Rumble.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.