Female star says Cody Rhodes always made "magic" in the ring with her husband in AEW

Cody Rhodes spent almost three years with AEW, and in that time, he racked up several memorable matches. Now, the wife of one of his rivals is looking back.

Sammy Guevara was featured in a few milestone matches for The American Nightmare in AEW. In what was Cody's fifth and Sammy's third match for the company, the first-ever Dynamite episode opened up with the former Executive Vice President getting the win. Cody's final All Elite match came on January 26, 2022, at the Dynamite Beach Break special: a Ladder Match for the TNT Championship.

Guevara got the win in that match as the then-interim champion. Today marks two years since the contest. A fan took to X to remember the bout, noting that The Spanish God may have performed his best Cutter ever. Tay Melo reacted to the tribute to Rhodes and her husband.

"[clapping hands emoji x 5] Cody & Sammy always made magic together," she wrote.

Guevara and Rhodes had two more AEW matches in between the aforementioned two. The Dynamite on March 26, 2020 was headlined by Guevara and Shawn Spears defeating Rhodes and Darby Allin, while the main event of the Holiday Bash Rampage on December 22, 2021 saw The Grandson of a Plumber capture the TNT Championship from The Spanish God.

Sammy Guevara once tried to flirt with Brandi Rhodes at a WWE tryout before AEW

Like Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo met through wrestling.

The AEW couple began dating in November 2021, then were engaged to be married in June 2022. They tied the knot that August and welcomed their first child this past November. Cody and Brandi have been married since September 2013 and welcomed their first child in June 2021.

Brandi had her first WWE tryout in 2011 and was signed to a developmental deal. She left later that year but returned from 2013-2016. Speaking at a previous Starrcast event, she revealed how Guevara tried to flirt with her during his initial tryout in 2016.

"I went and found Sammy [Guevara]. And I said, 'Hey, Sammy, you had a WWE tryout. Was I working there when you did?' And he said, 'yeah.' And I said, 'did we meet backstage when you did it?' He said, 'oh, yeah.' I said, 'and I shook your hand, right?' And he said, 'yeah.' And I said, 'and then what did you do?' And he was like, oh, I shook your hand. I said, 'no, you winked at me and you offended the h**l out of me!'" she said.

Brandi continued:

"I remember, to this day, I was so p****d about that. Because why on earth would you just wink at the married lady backstage when you're this up-and-coming guy? Like, I was so p****d. I talked to so many people about it," she said.

Brandi's last match also came at the January 26, 2022 AEW TV tapings. She defeated KiLynn King by submission in a match taped for Dark: Elevation.

