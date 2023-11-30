"Beautiful!!" "CONGRATS, Mom & Dad!" - WWE and AEW stars react to Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo announcing the arrival of their baby girl

AEW Stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo took to social media to announce the birth of their first child on November 28, 2023. Stars from across the wrestling world reacted to the announcement and sent their heartfelt wishes to the couple.

Tay Melo, who made her last AEW appearance in January 2023, shared details about their newborn baby girl on Instagram. The girl has been named Luna Melo Guevara and weighed 8.4 lbs at birth. Melo also revealed that she underwent more than 24 hours of labor during the child's birth.

The AEW star posted a picture of herself and the baby with Sammy Guevara at their bedside, writing:

"Luna Melo Guevara 💫 11/28/2023 8.4lbs and 24+ hours of labor. Our life is complete!"

Here is the Instagram post:

The social media post received an outpouring of best wishes from fans and fellow wrestlers. Many chimed in with their congratulations to the couple on entering the next phase of their lives.

Here are some of the reactions from the wrestling fraternity:

Reactions to Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara's announcement

AEW Star Sammy Guevara cleared to return - Reports

Sammy Guevara's last All Elite Wrestling appearance was on October 1, 2023, at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. After betraying his mentor, Chris Jericho, and joining the Don Callis Family, The Spanish God teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay to face the trio of The Ocho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. The Don Callis Family was victorious in the contest, but the three-time TNT Champion suffered a concussion and has not been seen on TV since then.

A few days ago, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the 30-year-old had recovered from the concussion suffered at WrestleDream and had been cleared to return to the wrestling ring. The report said that Guevara is awaiting the birth of his child before making a comeback to the Jacksonville-based company.

"Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo should be having their child any day now. Guevara will be returning shortly after she gives birth as I believe he’s now okay from the post-concussion issues." [H/t Ringside News]

