Top AEW star cleared to return - Reports

A top All Elite Wrestling star, absent from AEW programming since WrestleDream pay-per-view, has been reportedly cleared for in-ring return. The star in question is Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God made his last AEW appearance in a trios match at WrestleDream on October 1, 2023, teaming with Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay to take on Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. Unfortunately for the The Don Callis' Family, though they won the contest, Sammy Guevara suffered a concussion.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the former TNT Champion has fully recovered from the concussion and has been cleared for in-ring return. However, Guevara is expecting his first child with Tay Melo soon and will return to action after childbirth. The report said:

"Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo should be having their child any day now. Guevara will be returning shortly after she gives birth as I believe he’s now okay from the post-concussion issues." (H/t Ringside News)

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega gives a health update

Kenny Omega is one of the top in-ring performers in All Elite Wrestling and also holds the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) in the Jacksonville-based company. The 40-year-old has wrestled around the world in his legendary career and is regarded by many as the best in business.

Over his lengthy professional wrestling career, the Cleaner has dealt with many injuries, which have taken a toll on his body. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the former AEW World Champion talked about his physical health and the impact of getting older.

“I’m getting to the age where I’ll feel great, and then I’ll spontaneously slip and fall on a banana peel, and then the next thing you know, I’ve got a broken hip. I’m starting to get brittle like that. You can feel great one day, and then the next day, it’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I can do anything physical.’ When you get to around that time, you just go day-by-day, and you try to commit as best you can to injury prevention and injury management.” [H/T: Bleacher Report]

