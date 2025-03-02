AEW personality reacts after John Cena SHOCKINGLY turns heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

An AEW personality shared a heartfelt message with the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes after John Cena turned on him. The shocking moment took place at Elimination Chamber 2025.

AEW personality, Amanda Huber's message was in support of Rhodes following the brutal beatdown he suffered. After John Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, showed up to confront his challenger at WrestleMania 41. Later, The Rock showed up to know Cody's answer as he asked him to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

In a shocking turn of events, Cena turned heel for the first time in decades and aligned himself with The Rock. However, the notable thing was that The American Nightmare refused to give his soul to The Final Boss.

Taking to X, the AEW Community Outreach Coordinator, Amanda Huber sent a heartfelt message to Cody as he refused to sell his soul:

"More soul than any person I’ve ever met. Some things aren’t for sale 💙 @CodyRhodes."

Cody Rhodes helped establish AEW in 2019 and served as the EVP till he returned to WWE in 2022. The American Nightmare now has the odds stacked against him as he heads into WrestleMania 41 for the main event against John Cena.

