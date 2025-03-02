  • home icon
  • AEW
  • John Cena
  • AEW personality reacts after John Cena SHOCKINGLY turns heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

AEW personality reacts after John Cena SHOCKINGLY turns heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:13 GMT
John Cena Cody Rhodes
John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes (Image Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

An AEW personality shared a heartfelt message with the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes after John Cena turned on him. The shocking moment took place at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

AEW personality, Amanda Huber's message was in support of Rhodes following the brutal beatdown he suffered. After John Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, showed up to confront his challenger at WrestleMania 41. Later, The Rock showed up to know Cody's answer as he asked him to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

In a shocking turn of events, Cena turned heel for the first time in decades and aligned himself with The Rock. However, the notable thing was that The American Nightmare refused to give his soul to The Final Boss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to X, the AEW Community Outreach Coordinator, Amanda Huber sent a heartfelt message to Cody as he refused to sell his soul:

"More soul than any person I’ve ever met. Some things aren’t for sale 💙 @CodyRhodes."

Cody Rhodes helped establish AEW in 2019 and served as the EVP till he returned to WWE in 2022. The American Nightmare now has the odds stacked against him as he heads into WrestleMania 41 for the main event against John Cena.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी