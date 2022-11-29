AEW personality recalls Ric Flair's reaction to his WCW recruit

In the 90s, WCW gave WWE a run for its money. Later in their mergence with the Connecticut-based promotion, notable names were signed by the WWE. Recently, AEW's William Regal recalled Ric Flair's reaction to Alex Wright's tryout for WCW back in the day.

William Regal was a major part of British wrestling and never forgot his roots. He assisted many struggling wrestlers with signings and bookings across promotions. The 54-year-old was associated with WWE for more than two decades before his release in January this year.

He made his AEW debut in March this year, breaking up a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Later, he formed and started managing the Blackpool Combat Club. However, at Full Gear, cracks in the faction erupted when he aided MJF in his match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World title.

During a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal highlighted how Steve Wright brought his son along for a few matches, and how the Nature Boy took a liking to his wrestling style:

“So when we were in Germany, Steve Wright brings Alex along. As far as I know, Alex had only had a couple of matches. One against [Fit] Finlay, one against Pierre Carl-Ouelette. Next thing, Ric Flair sees him — I could have all this a little bit jumbled up — [Ric] loves him, Alex is in America.” (H/T EWrestling News)

Regal played a pivotal role in NXT's transformation since he took over as General Manager in 2014. He mentored many talents who have made a name for themselves on the main roster today. William Regal's iconic way of pronouncing WarGames garnered many reactions from fans, leading to Triple H acknowledging that Survivor Series WarGames would not be the same without him.

AEW's William Regal claimed Eric Bischoff took a lot of convincing to sign Alex Wright

Eric Bischoff is known for his straightforward and brash mannerisms. He worked as a producer for WCW during their war with WWE.

In the same edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about Bischoff's initial reaction to Wright's ability as a wrestler:

“I can also tell you another story about Alex [Wright]. Because of his style, he wasn’t fitting in very well. We were in Chicago one night, and Eric [Bischoff] was a bit down on [Alex] because he wasn’t fitting in very well. His style was different. This is absolute truth: Ric Flair was the booker at the time. Ric loved him, saw the potential in him. Knew the young ladies looked at him like that.” (H/T EWrestling News)

Regal reportedly has another couple of years signed with All Elite Wrestling. There were rumors afloat about him potentially returning to WWE in the near future.

