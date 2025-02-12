AEW personality seemingly reacts to Ricky Starks' blockbuster debut in WWE 

Ricky Starks has arrived in WWE. He made his debut on this week's edition of NXT.

Many pro wrestling stars reacted to his WWE NXT debut online. AEW personality Amanda Huber also seemed to have reacted to it. Tony Khan's company had sidelined The Absolute star since March 2024. He requested his release last month, which was granted a few days ago. It was reported that the former AEW star could go anywhere he wanted.

The main event of the February 11 edition of WWE NXT was scheduled to feature a Steel Cage match between Tony D'Angelo and Ridge Holland for the North American Championship. Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance before the match and cut a promo, addressing his arrival in the company.

"Do not let the handsome face and expensive fragrance fool you, I am here to turn this place upside down. And everybody's been begging the question, when will the revolution be televised again, and well, I'm here ain't I?" the former AEW star said.

Amid all the wild reactions to the debut, AEW Community Outreach Coordinator Amanda Huber posted a GIF on her X profile. It depicts an excited baby shouting, "Let's Go," accompanied by a yellow heart.

The post was shared shortly after Stark's debut in NXT.

CM Punk reacts to Ricky Starks' WWE debut

CM Punk was another of the many names who were thrilled to see Ricky Starks' arrival in WWE. Shortly after his televised debut in the company's developmental brand weekly episode,

The Best in the World went to Instagram to share his reaction. The RAW superstar shared a smiley picture of himself enjoying himself on his Instagram story. He also had a one-word message for Starks.

"Ab👏🏼so👏🏼lute👏🏼," he wrote.

Starks and Punk had a brief feud a couple of years ago. In 2023, Starks beat Punk in the finals of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament.

