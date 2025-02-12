34-year-old WWE star makes shocking WWE debut after leaving AEW; makes a bold statement 

A former AEW wrestler has officially joined WWE. Ricky Starks made his NXT debut on the latest episode of the show and issued a bold statement.

The 34-year-old star recently parted ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion after being off TV for numerous months. It was reported this week that he was no longer under contract with the promotion and was free to go anywhere he wanted.

Before the main event of the February 11 episode of WWE NXT, which was a Steel Cage match between Tony D'Angelo and Ridge Holland for the North American Championship, Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance in the crowd. He didn't have an entrance music and his name wasn't mentioned on commentary either.

The Absolute stated that the revolution was going to be televised again now that he was on NXT:

"Do not let the handsome face and expensive fragrance fool you, I am here to turn this place upside down. And everybody's been begging the question, when will the revolution be televised again, and well, I'm here ain't I?" Starks said.

Many fans in the crowd were stunned when Ricky Starks showed up. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on WWE NXT.

