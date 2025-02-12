  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Starks
  • 34-year-old WWE star makes shocking WWE debut after leaving AEW; makes a bold statement 

34-year-old WWE star makes shocking WWE debut after leaving AEW; makes a bold statement 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 12, 2025 03:34 GMT
A new star has joined WWE (Images via WWE.com)
A new star has joined WWE (Images via WWE.com)

A former AEW wrestler has officially joined WWE. Ricky Starks made his NXT debut on the latest episode of the show and issued a bold statement.

The 34-year-old star recently parted ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion after being off TV for numerous months. It was reported this week that he was no longer under contract with the promotion and was free to go anywhere he wanted.

Before the main event of the February 11 episode of WWE NXT, which was a Steel Cage match between Tony D'Angelo and Ridge Holland for the North American Championship, Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance in the crowd. He didn't have an entrance music and his name wasn't mentioned on commentary either.

also-read-trending Trending

The Absolute stated that the revolution was going to be televised again now that he was on NXT:

"Do not let the handsome face and expensive fragrance fool you, I am here to turn this place upside down. And everybody's been begging the question, when will the revolution be televised again, and well, I'm here ain't I?" Starks said.

Many fans in the crowd were stunned when Ricky Starks showed up. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on WWE NXT.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी