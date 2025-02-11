Major update on Ricky Starks' future after AEW exit [Reports]

According to recent reports, Ricky Starks is finally leaving AEW. A popular news outlet has now provided the wrestling community with a major update on The Absolute Star.

The former FTW Champion has been missing from AEW television since March 2024. The last time he performed in the Jacksonville-based promotion was on the March 30 edition of Collision, where he and his former tag team partner Big Bill suffered a loss to Dante Martin and Darius Martin of Top Flight.

Since Tony Khan sidelined him, he has performed in independent circuits like Big Time Wrestling, Glory Pro, and House of Glory. He recently had a match at DEFY Wrestling's eighth-anniversary show called "Hundredth," where he defeated KENTA to become the new DEFY World Champion.

Trending

That said, Ricky Starks was reported to have requested his release from his company last month. A few hours ago, PWInsider confirmed that he's no longer with the company. The report also mentioned that the recently released star is "'100% free and clear' to go anywhere else he wishes to perform."

Expand Tweet

AEW removed Ricky Starks from its official AEW roster page

Neither Tony Khan nor Ricky Starks has commented on the latter's exit from the company. But AEW recently hinted that the star has departed from the promotion. The company removed the new DEFY World Champion from its official roster page.

Along with Ricky, another star was also removed from the roster page. Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE) is the star in question. The Bulgarian Brute had also asked for his release last year. His last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion took place at AEW Worlds End 2023, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo.

Expand Tweet

Fans are hopeful that WWE and Triple H may acquire these talented superstars soon. What's next for Ricky and Miro? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback