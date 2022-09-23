"Doesn’t have a [Ric] Flair or a Sting" - Wrestling veteran blasts AEW President for comparing top stars with WWE Hall of Famers

AEW President Tony Khan has come under fire from a wrestling veteran for comparing two of the promotion's top stars to Sting and Ric Flair in their peak.

Before CM Punk and The Elite's controversial brawl, Tony Khan spoke in detail about the AEW careers of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Furthermore, Khan compared the current world champions to Sting and Flair in WCW.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran responded to Khan's comparison.

"I’m flabbergasted, in all honesty right now Tony doesn’t have a Flair or a Sting. The closest comparison to Sting may be MJF. There’s no similarity as wrestlers, and the comparison that Tony was making is that he thinks Flair and Sting were WCW’s top stars and that Jericho and Moxley are his." (00:50 onward)

Cornette also noted that MJF could be at the level of the WCW-era Sting in AEW since he's seemingly the promotion's only breakout star.

"When you think about it, Sting had never been used on any spot, and he gets over in WCW through the working with Ric Flair. Sting was the first real breakout star that they created. MJF is that guy in AEW. They don’t have any similarities as wrestlers. Who would be Flair? I’m gonna say its Punk! Because Punk, like Flair, [is] an established superstar.'" (01:33 onward)

A recent report has surfaced, suggesting that All Out's conclusion would have been different had CM Punk not injured his foot at Double or Nothing. According to the report, Friedman was meant to challenge Punk at the recently-concluded event.

Jim Cornette shares his take on Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho's AEW matches

While Jim Cornette disagrees with Tony Khan's comparison, the All Elite Wrestling President is seemingly invested in the two stars. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley's World Championship match at Revolution 2020 is still seen as one of the promotion's best-received bouts.

During the same podcast, Cornette highlighted that The Wizard and Moxley continuously have worse matches every time they clash.

"Flair and Sting at that point were neither one of them so old and limited that every time you f**king put them together in a match it was worse than the one before. It was usually better than the one before! Every time you see Jericho and Moxley it gets worse," said Cornette. (04:40 onward)

Despite the varied opinions regarding Moxley and Chris Jericho's credibility, both veterans seem to be at the top of their game recently. While The Purveyor of Violence holds the AEW World Championship, Jericho is the new ROH World Champion after his victory at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

