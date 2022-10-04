AEW President Tony Khan calls 6-time WWE World Champion one of his 'favorite wrestlers of all time'

AEW undoubtedly has a ton of talent on the roster, and recently Tony Khan has singled out a star who made a name for himself in WWE as one of his favorite wrestlers.

Numerous former WWE Superstars have made their way into AEW after either being released or simply parting ways. Few stars have managed to find their footing, while the majority are seemingly struggling to get over with fans. However, none have quite reached the heights in AEW that Chris Jericho has.

During his interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Tony Khan singled out former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho as the promotion's MVP.

"Chris Jericho is having the best year of his career. So if [he] is having the best year of his career, then you have to consider [him] the MVP too. He’s the other World Champion in AEW right now, he’s the ROH champion or the Ring of Jericho World Champion! I’ve been watching Chris Jericho for over 27 years and he’s one of my favorite wrestlers of all time." [20:35 onward]

Khan continued, speaking about Jericho's body transformation and how he's essentially reinvented himself yet again.

"It was scrutinizing wrestling fans who are really cynical, that I was around recently that were saying ‘Man, the run he’s on, its unprecedented.’ He’s lost 31 pounds, so that is visually almost jarring to see the Chris Jericho we remember from almost two decades ago. The things he’s done this year? Talk about reinvention, but he’s been able to do it in a completely unexpected way." [21:10 onward]

If anything, Chris Jericho has somehow remained relevant after 30 years in the industry. For most of the year, the veteran has had some memorable feuds, and recently spoke about one scary bump he was adamant about taking to enhance the story.

A wrestling veteran recently questioned Chris Jericho's intentions with his latest AEW faction

While Tony Khan seems to have nothing but praise for The Ocho, a handful of his critics still seem to find fault with the legend. So far, he's been the head of two factions in All Elite Wrestling, with his latest being a namesake.

However, Jim Cornette doesn't believe that The Jericho Appreciation Society is benefiting anyone but the ROH World Champion. During a recent episode of Jim Cornette Drive Experience, he criticized the recent JAS segment on Dynamite.

"Here supposedly is one of the top heels and his group of Stooges and the crowd’s chanting ‘we want pizza’? (…) This was so self-indulgent that he’s got a group of uninteresting stooge jack-offs dressing like him, and the Sports Entertainer versus Pro-Wrestler thing? My God…can we move on?" [02:12 onward]

Despite this, Jericho believes that the forming of his factions has benefited the group more than him. Regardless of Chris Jericho's critics, Tony Khan firmly believes in the impact and talent that the veteran has.

