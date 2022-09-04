AEW President Tony Khan announces major milestone for ticket sales ahead of All Out 2022

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce a massive breakthrough in ticket sales for All Out 2022.

The upcoming annual Labor Day weekend pay-per-view event will be its fourth installment. It will emanate at the NOW Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, for the third time in the last four years.

Taking to Twitter, Khan revealed that the live ticket sales for tomorrow's spectacle have surpassed $1 million. This was the third straight pay-per-view that his company reached the one million mark in the gate, with Double Or Nothing and Forbidden Door being the other two.

As Khan's tweet indicated, AEW Dynamite had back-to-back ratings of one million and above recently. The August 24 episode garnered 1,049,000 viewers, while last week's edition had a slight decrease but still recorded a 1,020,000 audience.

The key-demo rating for Wednesday's show is averaging in the top two shows on cable over the last 14 episodes. It will be interesting to see if tomorrow's event will justify all the breakthroughs in ticket sales and ratings.

A look at the updated match card for AEW All Out 2022

Tomorrow's pay-per-view might be the most stacked ever in AEW history as it features 15 matches, including the pre-show. For the Zero Hour pre-show, Eddie Kingston will face Tomohiro Ishii.

The title matches will feature the All-Atlantic Championship, FTW Championship, and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships. PAC, HOOK, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo will defend their respective titles against Kip Sabian, Angelo Parker, Ortiz, and Ruby Soho, respectively.

In the main show, the non-title bouts will feature Christian Cage versus Jungle Boy, Bryan Danielson versus Chris Jericho, and Ricky Starks versus Powerhouse Hobbs. Trios matches will feature House of Black against Sting, Darby Allin and Miro, and FTR and TNT Champion Wardlow against Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and Swerve in Our Glory will put their World, TBS, and Tag Team Championships on the line against CM Punk, Athena, and The Acclaimed, respectively.

There will be new champions tomorrow as The Elite will take on The Dark Order for the AEW World Trios Championship. An interim AEW Women's Championship match is scheduled between Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm.

Lastly, a Casino Ladder match for a world title shot will feature Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and a 'Joker.'

