AEW President Tony Khan officially announces popular 3-time champion is All Elite

A popular three-time champion recently made his debut in AEW. After he arrived at Dynamite, President Tony Khan officially announced his signing to his promotion.

'Speedball' Mike Bailey left TNA last year and joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year in February 2025. He made his first appearance on the March 12, 2025, edition of the Wednesday night show.

He competed in the first round of the high-stakes International Championship Eliminator match as the wild card entry against Beast Mortos. He won his first singles bout in Tony Khan's promotion. The tournament winner will face Kenny Omega at the Dynasty PPV for the International Championship.

Following the three-time TNA X Division Champion's huge debut victory, Tony Khan posted on X, formerly Twitter, welcoming the latest signee to his roster. He also shared the signature All Elite graphic featuring the Canadian star on his post on X.

"He made a very successful debut on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official: @SpeedballBailry is ALL ELITE! Thank you all for watching AEW tonight, live on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW!"

Check out Khan's tweet below:

AEW's latest signee Mike Bailey's reaction to Tony Khan's warm welcome

Mike Bailey was very happy with his win over the Beast Mortos on Dynamite and it showed in his recent tweet. He responded to the All Elite Wrestling's CEO welcoming him aboard on social media.

"LFG," he replied to Tony Khan's post.

Later the same night on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy faced CMLL star Hechicero in the main event. The Freshly Squeezed defeated his opponent to advance to the next round. Following his victory, Bailey confronted him in the ring.

On the upcoming episode of Collision, Ricochet, Mark Davis, Mark Briscoe, and Katsuyori Shibata will fight to earn the two remaining spots in the tournament. The four qualifiers will then compete in a fatal four-way match to determine The Cleaner's opponent at Dynasty for the International Championship.

