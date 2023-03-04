AEW President Tony Khan teases "major announcements" in 2023

AEW President Tony Khan isn't done making "major announcements" anytime soon, according to his latest tweet.

Khan made a surprising on-screen appearance on the February 22 edition of Dynamite for an "important announcement." However, he passed the baton to Adam Cole, who revealed the launch of the company's new reality show called AEW All Access.

It looks like All Elite Wrestling has a lot more surprises planned throughout the coming year. Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to hype up the Revolution pay-per-view and promote this week's Rampage.

He also claimed that 2023 will be a big year for the Jacksonville-based promotion, with "major announcements" for the company as well as fans to be expected.

"This is one of the best weekends of the year: AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT! 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!" tweeted Tony Khan.

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly very interested in buying WWE

While speaking on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that the Khan family and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment fund are two possible contenders to potentially buy WWE.

However, Meltzer added that WWE throwing out the "$9 billion figure" could mean that only Saudi Arabia PIF has a realistic chance of buying the sports entertainment juggernaut.

“(Tony Khan) has expressed interest, but for him to get it, he’d have to take in a lot of partners to get it. Which is not out of the realms of possibility – they could put together a giant deal. But aside from that – the Saudis and the Khan family – nobody else has publicly expressed interest in buying it, and the price is… in theory the price is very high, they threw that $9 billion figure out. Unless the Saudis have pretty much agreed to go with 9 billion, which is a very highly inflated figure that I don’t think anybody else would meet, then that’s probably where it’s gonna go." (H/T WrestleTalk)

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan does indeed remain in contention if Vince McMahon decides to sell the Stamford-based company somewhere down the line.

Do you think Khan and his partners could possibly purchase the global juggernaut? Let us know in the comments section below.

