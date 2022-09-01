"This is not about you, Tony" - WWE veteran takes mocking digs at AEW leader about promotion's programming

AEW President Tony Khan recently received some more flak from a WWE veteran surrounding his booking decisions and his on-screen presence.

Unlike Vince McMahon (WWE) and Dixie Carter (TNA), Tony Khan rarely appears onscreen and doesn't involve himself in feuds. Khan's last appearance on screen was during the announcement for The Forbidden Door PPV, which fans were divided on.

During the most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Erich Bischoff shared some harsh words for the AEW President.

“Quit trying to get yourself over Tony. You’re not good on television. The less you see a red light in a camera, the better your product will be," Bischoff said. "He’s the CEO, head booker, whatever he is. He’s got about six titles, so yeah, he’s an important person."

Bischoff continued, directly addressing Khan this time.

"This is not about you, Tony, it’s about your talent. And the more you’re trying to get you over, the less your talent’s getting over. … Tony Khan does not need to be tweeting 15 times a day. Less is more, Tony. Make people want to hear from you, not turn away.”

Eric Bischoff is clearly not happy with many of the decisions Tony Khan has recently been making surrounding his bookings. Despite the animosity, could Khan end up taking the veteran's advice?

Eric Bischoff believes that AEW has a lack of leadership, much like WCW had before its fall

It's no secret how often AEW gets compared to WCW, especially with the mass number of stars joining the promotion. However, the recent decline in viewership and quality has even led some fans to speculate if the promotion will end up like WCW did in 2001.

Speaking during another episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff drew comparisons between the two promotions.

"There’s a lack of leadership, there’s a lack of direction. And it does feel that way [as it did in WCW], doesn’t it?" Bischoff poitned out. "There was a lack of leadership during that time in late ’98 or ’99, in particular. I have admitted so many times that I was burnt. I was tired of fighting a fight I knew I wasn’t going to win. I disengaged." (H/T: 411 Mania)

Unfortunately, WCW closed its doors permanently in 2001 and was soon acquired by WWE. If Tony Khan somehow loses focus and direction, could AEW meet the same unfortunate fate?

