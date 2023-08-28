AEW pulls off a shocking double turn at All In

AEW All In has featured several blockbuster matches and more than a few surprises so far. Titles have changed hands throughout the night, and alliances have been brought into question at the historic show in London. But one bout seemingly featured a double turn that few fans saw coming.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho faced IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at All In tonight. Jericho has been portraying a babyface trying to shake off his darker tendencies lately. Ospreay, meanwhile, is known for his snide remarks and cocky, combative attitude.

Will Ospreay was accompanied by Don Callis tonight. The heel manager has been working to sink his hooks into the British phenom ever since Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega with Callis' help at Forbidden Door in June. With Jericho making his entrance to a live rendition of Judas by his band Fozzy, the dynamic between the two was clear.

However, throughout the match, Jericho relied more and more on heelish tactics to defeat his rival, even hitting a low blow while blocking referee Aubrey Edwards' view. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay was soaking up the adulation of his countrymen in London.

Will Ospreay ultimately hit the Stormbreaker for the win, and while he may have walked into All In with Don Callis at his side, he walked out a conquering hero. Jericho, on the other hand, seems to have returned to his villainous ways, at least for tonight.