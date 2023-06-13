AEW Rampage draws lowest ratings ever in original spot - Reports

This past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage has reportedly drawn the lowest viewership ratings in the history of the show.

Rampage has been a show that has often seen its air timings change over the course of its running time. While this has majorly been due to other sporting events clashing with its time slot, the general reception to this from fans has not been favorable. Fans have often taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

It is now being reported by Wrestlenomics that this past Friday night's episode of Rampage received a meager 291,000 viewership rating, while WWE's SmackDown received over two million viewers.

"WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm): 2,278,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.60 #3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originals AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm): 291,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.10 #27 cable original in P18-49," Wrestlenomics tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics

2,278,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.60

#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originals



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

291,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.10

#27 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,278,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.60#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originalsAEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):291,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.10#27 cable original in P18-49 WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,278,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.60#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originalsAEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):291,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.10#27 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/635mUGBV43

Ever since the show's debut back in August of 2021, this is the lowest rating it has received in the regular time slot.

Major return, first-time-ever match announcement, and more on AEW Rampage

For a show that received the lowest ratings ever, it was quite eventful. The show saw the return of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinéz in the main event, where she was part of the women's four-way match to determine the next challenger for Toni Storm and her AEW Women's World Championship.

The winner of the match was Skye Blue, and she will be challenging Storm this Wednesday on Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett's wife Karen Jarrett's in-ring debut was also made official during the show. She will be teaming up with her husband and Jay Lethal to take on the team of referee Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe, and his father in a mixed-gender trios match.

During the show, QT Marshall and his crew made fun of their boss Tony Khan, joking about the AEW CEO making an announcement about making an announcement.

What is your reaction to Rampage receiving the lowest ratings of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes