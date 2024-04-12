AEW received warning from CM Punk’s lawyer before airing All In backstage incident footage

CM Punk's lawyer, Stephen P. New, warned AEW before the company aired footage of the backstage incident from All In.

All Elite Wrestling has sparked widespread debates and criticism after revealing unseen footage of Punk's altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 on the latest episode of Dynamite. The footage showed the WWE Superstar assault Perry and choke him out before the two men were separated by wrestlers and officials.

The decision to reveal the footage has received mixed responses. The Dynamite audience from Charleston, Virginia, chanting for Punk has led many to argue that the move was ill-advised. The discourse continued to swell when AEW began taking down clips that were being shared on social media channels, including their own.

A user on Twitter/X brought up potential legal issues the promotion may be facing, given the fact that CCTV footage can be categorized as personal data as per the law in the United Kingdom. They cited this detail to explain why All Elite Wrestling may have been copyright-striking the Wembley footage.

Stephen P. New, who represented CM Punk and Ace Steel in the aftermath of the Brawl Out incident in 2022, revealed in response to the tweet that he had alerted AEW of this problem.

"I tried to warn them yesterday afternoon," wrote New.

Vince Russo reacted to AEW rolling the All In 2023 tape

The wrestling world is still buzzing after The Young Bucks shared backstage footage of CM Punk's fracas with Jack Perry backstage at Wembley Stadium on Dynamite. The contents of the tape itself did not diverge a lot from The Second City Saint's account of the brawl on The MMA Hour.

Many industry veterans are of the opinion that Tony Khan made an error by airing the footage from All In. Vince Russo took to X/Twitter to offer his own take on the matter, writing:

"Punk's account of the incident was 100% spot-on correct. Word-for-word he told you the exact truth. Can't let you get close. I didn't punch anybody. I just choked somebody a little bit. An, EXACT ACCOUNT of the Footage. So---what did Tony and AEW accomplish? That the REST of Punk's interview was 100% Accurate? OK---Thank You," Russo wrote.

All Elite Wrestling continues to build the card for the inaugural edition of its upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024. It remains to be seen whether the event will succeed at countering some of the negative press the promotion has been dealing with recently.

