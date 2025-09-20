AEW reportedly planning a major surprise at All Out 2025

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:40 GMT
Tony Khan planning a major surprise reportedly. (Image via AEW
Tony Khan planning a major surprise reportedly. (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

AEW is hosting its second-ever pay-per-view in Canada as All Out emanates from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It is set to be an exciting affair with several interesting matches on offer and the return of a former World Champion already announced for the show.

Former ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston is set to make his in-ring return from a lengthy leg injury. Now it seems like he won't be the only former champion to make his return at the event, as former TNT Champion Jack Perry was reportedly seen outside Scotiabank Arena earlier in the day.

According to a report from Ringside News, a star exited an SUV outside the venue where All Out is being held, but quickly covered their face. However, they later reported that the wrestler in question is none other than The Scapegoat, who has been missing from AEW television for almost a year now.

Interestingly, The Young Bucks posted a video on their YouTube channel, Being the Elite, the night after their match at Forbidden Door, which showed Jack Perry calling them. However, they chose to ignore his call in the video, and he could target the former EVPs for their "betrayal."

Former AEW champions to target The Young Bucks following his return

If Jack Perry does make his long-awaited return tonight, he might choose to go directly after The Young Bucks. After they chose to ignore his call, they posted another video, which showed a package that they seemingly received from Jack Perry.

The video showed that the Bucks received a package that contained a knife along with a note. The note read "For the next time you want to stab me in the back", which hints that this could be a message from the former TNT Champion.

Jack Perry could return to cost the former EVPs in their AEW World Tag Team Championship match later tonight at All Out.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
