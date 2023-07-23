AEW risk losing majority of their fans due to "ph*ny b*llsh*t," according to former WWE star (Exclusive)

A former WWE star has said that AEW will lose the majority of its fanbase due to its bad creative booking.

The star in question is EC3 who made his WWE debut back in 2018. He was released from the company in 2020 after having a lackluster run.

EC3 recently spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaw podcast about how AEW will lose fans If they continue to book this way.

“This just proves too that the company itself is targeting such a minority niche that people deeply on the inside, deep fans that live, breathe, talk about it, sweat all over it, put their dirty, gross, cold crabby hands all up in the business. Where the millions of people who like the physicality and the theatrics of professional wrestling dont know what you’re talking about. But now they Pause and go, 'Man you know what? I’m watching some ph*ny b*lls*t I’m out.' And 850,000 becomes 400,000." [From 11:24 to 12:00]

Former WWE star EC3 talks about Big E's potential WWE return

Former NXT star EC3 recently talked about Big E's potential WWE return.

Big E broke his neck back in 2022 on an episode of SmackDown after taking a Belly to Belly Suplex from Ridge Holland. The New Day member was a guest on the After The Bell podcast where he spoke about the possibility of returning to the ring.

On a recent The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned if Big E is feeling physically fit then there is nothing stopping him from making his return to the squared circle.

"On contrary, when this is taken from you before it's your time, all those options are great, all those options are wonderful, all those options you would excel in. But deep down, when you're not doing it, it tears you up. And if you can go in your mind and your body thinks you can go physically, it's all you can think about." [From 8:37 - 9:04]

