"You don't owe anybody anything" - Former WWE star tells Kenny Omega to ignore critics (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega's match against Will Ospreay at this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. However, some have been more focused on the dangerous Tiger Driver '91 spot that took place in the bout. Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently shared a message for The Cleaner, urging the AEW star to ignore his detractors.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said the following about the recent criticism directed at Omega:

"Let me just say [this] to Kenny especially: You don't owe anybody anything. You've done so much in wrestling. You don't have to answer things that you deem criticism. Even though what it probably was is a headline taken out of context. (...) Like he sees that and then the first thing he's going to do is react emotionally. 'Well, they can F off.' Or just let it go and don't answer it." [08:52 onwards]

This measured response by The One-Percenter starkly contrasts the more visceral reactions staunch critics of Kenny Omega have offered. EC3 continued:

"You've made a great, great amount of money for one night's work. You had a crowd of 12,000 eating out [of] the palm of your hand. You did good. Live with that, be happy with that. You don't owe anybody an apology for, maybe or maybe not, not properly entirely executing a professional wrestling maneuver after 25 minutes in [sic] sweating and breathing heavy and hitting each other hard. Like, you don't owe anybody anything, dudes. Just let it go." [09:20 onwards]

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to run it back soon?

Despite all the controversy coming out of their latest encounter, many fans still expect Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to meet in the squared circle again.

Each man holds a victory over the other this year, meaning that a monumental rubber match might be the next logical step in this saga. AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium would be the perfect host for a bout of this magnitude. Moreover, despite not being on Tony Khan's roster, Ospreay has already made himself available for the show.

Only time will tell whether this speculation becomes a reality, but many fans will hope this is true.

