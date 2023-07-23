"You are an absolute moron!" - WWE veteran blasts Kenny Omega for defending recent AEW 'botch' (Exclusive)

AEW star Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have come under fire over the past month for their controversial Tiger Driver '91 spot at Forbidden Door 2023. The Cleaner has since come forward and said that the move was executed as planned, drawing the ire of WWE veteran Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo did not hold back any barbs when discussing Omega's remarks regarding the dangerous spot:

"Kenny Omega comes out and says they planned that? No, no! Because he can't say, 'We F-ed up a spot.' So he came, 'Oh no, bro, that was planned. That was planned. We wanted the fans to think he broke my [neck].' (...) Bro, if that was a planned spot, you're a moron. You are an absolute moron! You botched the spot, bro." [02:27 onwards]

Following the show, Omega has continued to sell the effects of the Tiger Driver and his hard-hitting match with Will Ospreay on AEW programming. He has also assured fans and fellow professionals that the controversial sequence was not botched.

Vince Russo continues to roast AEW star Kenny Omega

During the same conversation, Vince Russo continued to put Kenny Omega on blast for defending the Tiger Driver '91 spot:

"Like I said, it's one of two things — you botched the spot, or you're a freaking moron. But now, if you're going to say, 'Oh, we planned that,' now you're a moron! And, bro, you're gonna tell us to shut the F up because we're calling you a moron because you said, 'We planned for him to drive me head first into the mat' (...) Bro, what world are these people living in?" [03:00 onwards]

Despite all the harsh words directed his way, the former AEW World Champion seems generally unfazed by the bulk of the criticism he is receiving. More so, one could argue that many people in the pro wrestling world are praising his outstanding match with Will Ospreay instead of lambasting the risky maneuver.

